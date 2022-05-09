IDEX today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an eleven percent increase in the company's regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.60 per common share. This dividend will be paid May 27, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 17, 2022. This dividend represents the company's 110th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

Occidental announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share on common stock payable on July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 10, 2022.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at its regular meeting on May 7, 2022, the board of directors declared a 69-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Dover today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors of ManpowerGroup has declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.36 per share, a 7.9 percent increase from the most recent semi-annual dividend of $1.26 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: IEX,OXY,CINF,DOV,MAN

