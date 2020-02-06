Daily Dividend Report: ICE, SU, BCE, CTSH, AVB

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced board authorization of its first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.30 per share, up 9% from its previous $0.275 per share quarterly dividend in 2019. The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 16, 2020.

Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per share on its common shares, payable March 25, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2020. This dividend represents an approximate 11% increase over the prior quarter and marks 18 years of consecutive annualized dividend increases.

BCE's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8325 per common share, payable on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2020.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on Cognizant Class A common stock for shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2020. This dividend will be payable on February 28, 2020.

AvalonBay Communities declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of $1.59 per share on the Company's common stock (par value of $0.01 per share). The declared dividend is a 4.6% increase over the Company's prior quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

