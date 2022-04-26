Daily Dividend Report: IBM,RTX,HON,ETN,WFC

The IBM board of directors today declared an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.65 per common share, payable June 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2022. This is the 27th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

Raytheon Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 55 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock, which represents an increase of 7.8 percent over the prior quarter's dividend amount. The dividend will be payable on June 16, 2022 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022. "The increase in our dividend reflects our strong commitment to delivering value to our shareowners," said Raytheon Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes. "Today's announcement extends our long history of growing dividends, and we remain on track to return at least $20 billion of capital to shareowners in the four years following the merger." Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

Honeywell announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.98 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2022, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022.

The Board of Directors of power management company Eaton today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable May 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Wells Fargo today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.25 per share, payable June 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 6, 2022, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors.

