Daily Dividend Report: IBM,PAG,GIS,ADM,SMG

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per common share, payable March 10 , 2021 to stockholders of record February 10 , 2021. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's dividend to $0.43 per share. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 10, 2021. Commenting on the dividend, President Robert K. Kurnick said, "I am pleased to announce an increase in the quarterly dividend. With this increase, the annualized dividend is $1.72 per share and represents a yield of 2.7%, the highest in our peer group. Our business and cash flow remain strong despite the Covid-19 pandemic, as the actions we took to mitigate its impact continue to provide operational benefits."

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable May 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2021. The current quarterly dividend rate represents a 4 percent increase from the $0.49 per share rate paid a year ago. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 122 years.

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 37.0 cents per share on the company's common stock, an approximately 2.78% increase from last quarter's dividend of 36.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2021, to shareholders of record on Feb. 9, 2021. This is ADM's 357th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 89 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Dec. 31, 2020, there were 556,104,261 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, one of the world's leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

