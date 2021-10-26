Daily Dividend Report: IBM,NEM,CTAS,SIRI,ALB

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.64 per common share, payable December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record November 10, 2021. This $1.64 per share payment is the first dividend that will be paid by IBM after the expected November 3, 2021 separation of Kyndryl. With this dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive dividend payments since 1916.

Newmont today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock, payable on December 28, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2021. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash flow and cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2021. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 38 years ago in 1983.

SiriusXM today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0219615 per share of common stock, reflecting an increase of 50% over the previous quarter's dividend. This regular quarterly dividend is payable in cash on November 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2021. "The substantial 50% increase in our regular quarterly dividend reflects our continued confidence in SiriusXM's ability to generate significant free cash flow in the coming years. This increase is aimed at bringing our dividend yield more in-line with the broader market and sector comparables," said Sean Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer, SiriusXM.

The Board of Directors of Albemarle announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.56, is payable Jan. 3, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Dec. 17, 2021.

