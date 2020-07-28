Daily Dividend Report: IBM,MO,TXT,NBL,BDX

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per common share, payable September 10, 2020 to stockholders of record August 10, 2020. With the payment of the September 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

On July 27, 2020, Altria's Board of Directors declared an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.86 per share from $0.84 per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on October 9, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2020. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.44 per share, representing an increase of 2.4% from $3.36 per share.

The Board of Directors of Textron today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company's Common Stock. All dividends will be paid on October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 11, 2020.

Noble Energy today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 2 cents per common share payable on August 24, 2020, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per common share, payable on September 30, 2020 to holders of record on September 9, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.16 per share.

