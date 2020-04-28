Daily Dividend Report: IBM,CNI,HON,BDX,SMG

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per common share, payable June 10, 2020 to stockholders of record as of May 8, 2020. Today's dividend declaration represents an increase of $0.01 per common share. This is the 25th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

CNI announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a second-quarter 2020 dividend on the Company's common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of fifty-seven and a half cents per common share will be paid on June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2020.

Honeywell International announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.90 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 5, 2020, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

The Board of Directors of BDX has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per common share, payable on June 30, 2020 to holders of record on June 9, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.16 per share.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, one of the world's leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.58 per share. The dividend is payable on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

