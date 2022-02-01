Daily Dividend Report: IBM, STE, TECH, PACW, NXPI

The IBM (IBM) board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.64 per common share, payable March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record February 11, 2022.

STERIS (STE) will distribute a quarterly interim dividend of $0.43 per share. The dividend is payable March 24, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2022.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has decided to pay a dividend of $0.32 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The quarterly dividend will be payable February 25, 2022, to all common shareholders of record on February 11, 2022.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The cash dividend is payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2022.

The NXP Board of Directors approved a 50 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.845 per ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid in cash on April 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022.

