Daily Dividend Report: HWBK,LDOS,TFX,K,AWR

Hawthorn Bancshares announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per common share, or 13.3%, to a total of $0.17 per common share, payable July 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Leidos Holdings today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings. The cash dividend is payable on June 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Teleflex announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2022.

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on June 15, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date is May 31, 2022. This is the 390th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors announced plans to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.59 per share beginning with the third quarter of 2022.

On April 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of American States Water approved a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share on the Common Shares of the company. This action marks the 344th consecutive dividend payment by the company. For 67 consecutive years, American States Water Company shareholders have received an increase in their calendar year dividend, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. The company's current policy is to achieve a compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 7% over the long-term. The company has achieved nearly a 10% compound annual growth rate in its annual dividend payment from 2011-2021. Dividends on the Common Shares will be payable on June 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HWBK,LDOS,TFX,K,AWR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.