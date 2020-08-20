Daily Dividend Report: HUM,NOC,SSNC,CBU,EL

Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.625 per share payable on October 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2020.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Sept. 16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 31, 2020.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.14 per share, up from $0.125 per share. This is payable on September 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Community Bank System, announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020. The $0.42 cash dividend represents a $0.01, or 2.4%, increase and an annualized yield of 2.86% based on the closing share price of $58.71 on August 18, 2020. This increase marks the twenty-eighth consecutive year of dividend increases for the Company.

The Est—e Lauder Companies will pay a quarterly dividend of $.48 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock on September 15, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

