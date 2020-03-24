Daily Dividend Report: HRL,SAFE,QIWI,CMCO,CLI

Hormel Foods, a global branded food company, announced today that its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 23.25 cents a share on March 23, 2020, will be paid May 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2020. The May 15 payment will be the 367th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

Safehold announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared common stock dividends of $0.156 per share for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend represents an annualized rate of $0.624 per share and is payable on April 15, 2020 to holders of record on March 31, 2020.

In accordance with the decision of the QIWI Board of Directors, the Company aims to distribute between 65% to 85% of the Group Adjusted Net Profit for 2019. Hence, following the determination of the fourth quarter 2019 financial results, our Board of Directors approved a dividend of USD 22 cents per share. The dividend record date is April 6, 2020, and the Company intends to pay the dividend on April 9, 2020.

Columbus McKinnon, a leading designer and manufacturer of motion control products, technologies, automated systems and services for material handling, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend will be payable on or about May 14, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 4, 2020. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 23.7 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Mack-Cali Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the period January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 2, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.