Daily Dividend Report: HRL, SJI, MOV, BBY

Hormel Foods (HRL) announced a 6 percent increase to the annual dividend to shareholders, marking the 56th consecutive annual dividend increase. The annual dividend on the common stock of the corporation was raised to $1.04 per share from $0.98 per share. The Board of Directors authorized the first quarterly dividend of 26.00 cents a share to be paid on Feb. 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 18, 2022.

SJI (SJI) voted to increase the company's regular quarterly dividend from $0.3025 per share to $0.3100 per share. The dividend is payable December 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of December 9, 2021.

Movado Group approved a 25% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.25 per share from $0.20 per share. A $0.25 dividend will be paid on December 17, 2021 for each share of the Company's outstanding common stock and class A common stock held by shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 3, 2021.

Best Buy has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on January 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 14, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.