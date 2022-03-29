Hormel Foods (HRL) announced that its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 26 cents a share on March 28, 2022, will be paid May 16, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2022.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on April 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on April 8, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of April 7, 2022.

ATN International (ATNI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on April 15, 2022, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of April 8, 2022.

Preformed Line Products (PLPC) declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable April 20, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HRL, IVR, ATNI, PLPC

