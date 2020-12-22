Daily Dividend Report: HONE,GL,SFBS,PANL,PBHC

HarborOne Bancorp, the holding company of HarborOne Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, to be paid on January 18, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2021.

Globe Life announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.1875 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on January 8, 2021. The dividend will be paid on February 1, 2021.

ServisFirst Bancshares, the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on December 21, 2020, its Board of Directors increased the company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.175 per share to $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on January 8, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 1, 2021. ServisFirst has increased its dividend annually since the company went public in 2014.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per common share, to be paid on March 15, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

Thomas W. Schneider, President of Pathfinder Bancorp, the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank, has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common and preferred stock, and a cash dividend of $0.06 per notional share for the issued common stock warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending December 31st, 2020. The dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on January 15th, 2021 and will be paid on February 5th, 2021.

