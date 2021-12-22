Daily Dividend Report: HONE,DCOM,BKTI,WMC,CAC

HarborOne Bancorp, the holding company of HarborOne Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, to be paid on January 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2022.

Dime Community Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Common Stock, payable on January 24, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of January 17, 2022. The Company continues its trend of uninterrupted dividends.

BK Technologies today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on January 24, 2022, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on January 10, 2022. General Gray Payne, Chairman of the Board, said, "We are pleased to continue the Company's capital return program with the declaration of our twenty-third consecutive quarterly dividend. Furthermore, the dividend was increased to $0.03 per share, reflecting our confidence in BK's financial strength and long-term strategic plan."

Western Asset Mortgage Capital announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Today's dividend is payable on January 26, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2021.

Gregory A. Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National, announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 11%, over last quarter and $0.07 per share, or 21%, over the same period last year. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 3.52% based on the December 20, 2021 closing price of the Company's common stock at $45.47 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 14, 2022. "For the second time this year, we are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend payment to our shareholders," said Dufour. "A 21% increase in our quarterly dividend aligns with our focus on rewarding shareholders while maintaining sufficient capital levels."

