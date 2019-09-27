Daily Dividend Report: HON, LMT, PRGS, T, RTN

Honeywell (HON) has approved a 10% increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $3.28 to $3.60 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter dividend of $0.90 per share, which was declared today, and is payable on December 6, 2019, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2019.

The Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has authorized a fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $2.40 per share, representing an increase of $0.20 per share over last quarter. The dividend is payable on December 27, 2019, to holders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2019.

Progress declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share of common stock that will be paid on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2019.

AT&T (T) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 a share on the company's common shares. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2019.

Raytheon Company (RTN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.9425 per outstanding share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on Nov. 7, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 9, 2019.

