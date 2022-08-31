Daily Dividend Report: HOG,HPE,GNTX,AVT,RRC

The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable September 22, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of September 12, 2022.

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Board of Directors has declared a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common stock, payable on October 7, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 12, 2022.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable October 19, 2022, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on October 7, 2022.

Avnet, a leading global technology solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved an 11.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2022.

Range Resources today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the third quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

