Daily Dividend Report: HMN,GL,WYND,DEI,VGR

Horace Mann Educators today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 4.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.30 per share. This represents an annualized dividend of $1.20 per share. "This is the 12th consecutive year the board has increased the annual cash dividend for our shareholders," said President and Chief Executive Officer Marita Zuraitis. The quarterly dividend is payable on March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2020.

Globe Life announced that its Board of Directors has raised the quarterly dividend to $.1875 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on April 3, 2020. The dividend will be paid on May 1, 2020.

Wyndham Destinations, announced today that the Company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its common stock, an 11% increase over the Company's quarterly rate in 2019. The dividend is payable March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2020.

Douglas Emmett, a real estate investment trust, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.28, or $1.12 on an annualized basis, to be paid on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

Vector Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on March 30, 2020 to holders of record as of March 19, 2020.

