Daily Dividend Report: HMN,ESS,HES,SAIC,COR

Horace Mann Educators today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share payable on September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2020.

Essex Property Trust announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.0775 per common share, payable October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on September 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020.

The Science Applications International's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the Company's common stock payable on October 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on October 16, 2020. SAIC intends to continue paying dividends on a quarterly basis, although the declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.

CoreSite Realty, a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced a cash dividend of $1.22 per share on common stock and common stock equivalents for the third quarter of 2020, consistent with the previous quarter. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.

