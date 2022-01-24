Daily Dividend Report: HEP,HBAN,SJM,FELE,SSD

The Board of Directors of Holly Energy Partners has declared a cash distribution of $0.35 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2021. The distribution will be paid on February 11, 2022 to unitholders of record on February 1, 2022. In 2022, HEP expects to hold the quarterly distribution constant at $0.35 per unit, or $1.40 on an annualized basis. HEP remains committed to its distribution strategy focused on funding all capital expenditures and distributions within operating cash flow and maintaining distributable cash flow of 1.3x or greater with the goal of reducing leverage to 3.0-3.5x.

Huntington Bancshares announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.155 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 18, 2022.

J.M. Smucker today announced its Board of Directors approved a $0.99 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Franklin Electric announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.195 per share payable February 17, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2022. This represents an 11 percent increase from the prior quarterly dividend. This dividend increase will mark the 30th consecutive year that Franklin Electric has increased its dividend, demonstrating its commitment to returning cash to shareholders and confidence in the outlook of the business.

Simpson Manufacturing, an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that on January 20, 2022 the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on April 7, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HEP,HBAN,SJM,FELE,SSD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.