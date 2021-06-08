Daily Dividend Report: HEI,NUE,HPP,BKE,VMI

HEICO announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 12.5% increase in the semi-annual cash dividend to $.09 per share from $.08 per share, payable on both classes of its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2021. This cash dividend represents HEICO's 86th consecutive semi-annual cash dividend since 1979.

The Board of Directors of Nucor declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.405 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on August 11, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021 and is Nucor's 193rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Hudson Pacific Properties, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on June 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2021.

Buckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on June 7, 2021, the Board authorized a $0.33 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2021, with a payment date of July 29, 2021.

Valmont Industries, a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 cents per share payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 25, 2021. The dividend indicates an annual rate of $2.00 per share.

