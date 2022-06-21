Daily Dividend Report: HEI,MA,WDFC,APLE,NYMT

HEICO announced today that its Board of Directors approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $.09 per share, payable on both classes of its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2022. This cash dividend represents HEICO's 88th consecutive semi-annual cash dividend since 1979.

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 49 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on August 9, 2022 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of July 8, 2022.

WD-40 today announced that its board of directors declared on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, payable July 29, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2022.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.05 per common share for the month of July 2022. The distribution is payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 5, 2022. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $14.71 on June 17, 2022, the annualized distribution of $0.60 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 4.1%.

New York Mortgage Trust announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on shares of its common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The dividend will be payable on July 25, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 27, 2022.

