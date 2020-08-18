Daily Dividend Report: HD,BPOP,GPC,WHR,CVR

The Home Depot announced that its board of directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend is payable on September 17, 2020, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 3, 2020. This is the 134th consecutive quarter the Company has paid a cash dividend.

Popular, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2020.

Genuine Parts announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of seventy-nine cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record September 4, 2020.

Today the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable September 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2020.

On August 17, 2020 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine declared a regular quarterly dividend of ten cents per share, payable September 18, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2020.

