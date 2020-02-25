Daily Dividend Report: HD,BMO,THG,PNR,GHM

The Home Depot announced that its board of directors approved a 10 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.50 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $6.00 per share. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2020, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 12, 2020. This is the 132nd consecutive quarter the Company has paid a cash dividend.

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, unchanged from the previous quarter and up 6 per cent from the prior year. The dividend on the common shares is payable on May 26, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2020.

The Hanover Insurance Group announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable March 27, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on May 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 17, 2020. 2020 marks the 44th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

Graham Holdings today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share, payable on May 14, 2020, to shareholders of record on April 16, 2020.

