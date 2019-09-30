Daily Dividend Report: GWRS, HOLI

Global Water Resources (GWRS) has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.023861 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.286332 per share), which will be payable on October 31, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2019.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) has declared an annual cash dividend of $0.21 per ordinary share for 2019. The dividend will be payable on or about November 12, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 22, 2019.

