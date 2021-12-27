Daily Dividend Report: GROW,BKU,IMKTA

U.S. Global Investors, a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, will continue its payment of monthly dividends in December. The monthly dividend of $0.0075 is authorized through March 2022 and will be considered for continuation at that time by the Board. The December dividend record date is December 13, and the payment date is December 27. The Company has paid a monthly dividend for more than 12 years straight and has increased its dividend twice in the past calendar year. At the December 20, 2021, closing price of $4.26, the $0.0075 monthly dividend equals a 2.11% yield on an annualized basis.

BankUnited, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2022.

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable January 13, 2022, to all shareholders of record on January 6, 2022.

