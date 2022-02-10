Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2022. The Board also approved an increase to the existing authorization for the company's share repurchase program, raising the total available authorization to $2.0 billion.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of 92 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 22, 2022.

Chemours, a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors of Chemours declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company's common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial today announced that a dividend of $0.66 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2022. This is the same amount as paid in the previous quarter.

AMETEK today announced its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $0.22 per share from $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2022. This dividend increase will raise the indicated annual rate to $0.88 per share.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GPN,PSX,CC,SLF,AME

