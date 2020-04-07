Daily Dividend Report: GPC,MMS,BDGE,LXFR

Genuine Parts announced today Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of seventy-nine cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record June 5, 2020.

MAXIMUS, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on May 29, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020.

Bridge Bancorp, the holding company for BNB Bank, announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 27, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 20, 2020. The Company continues its trend of uninterrupted dividends.

Luxfer Holdings, a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, today announced that its Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 12.5 cents per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable on May 6, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 17, 2020.

