Daily Dividend Report: GOLD,UMPG,PGR,NAVI,TROX

Barrick Gold today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2020 of US $0.08 per share, a 14% increase on the previous quarter's dividend, payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.1 Senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth said that Barrick's quarterly dividend has more than doubled since the announcement of the Barrick-Randgold merger in September 2018, reflecting Barrick's continued strong financial performance.

Umpqua Holdings today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of August 20, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Progressive today declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2020 (ex-dividend date of October 6, 2020).

Navient, a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2020 third quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock. The third quarter 2020 dividend will be paid on September 18, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2020.

Tronox Holdings, the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2020.

