Daily Dividend Report: GNTX,ITT,CSR,HLIO,GBLI

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable July 21, 2021, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on July 9, 2021.

ITT announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.22 per share on the Company's outstanding stock. The dividend is payable on July 6, 2021 to shareowners of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2021.

Centerspace's Board of Trustees announced today that it has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit, payable on July 12, 2021, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Helios Technologies, a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share. Helios Technologies has declared ninety-nine consecutive quarterly dividends to its stockholders beginning with the first quarter 1997. The dividend will be payable on July 20, 2021 to stockholders of record as of July 5, 2021. Helios Technologies has approximately 32.2 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Global Indemnity Group, announced today its Board of Directors has approved a distribution payment of $0.25 per common share to be paid on June 30, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2021.

