Daily Dividend Report: GM, ETR, CF, ZION, NI

General Motors (GM) declared a first quarter 2020 dividend of 38 cents per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend is payable Friday, March 20, 2020, to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) has approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.93 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 13, 2020.

CF Industries Holdings (CF) reported that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.30 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2020, to stockholders of record as of February 14, 2020.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share, payable February 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 13, 2020.

The Board of Directors of NiSource (NI) declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 21 cents per share, payable February 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2020. This represents an annualized dividend of 84 cents per share, compared with 80 cents in 2019.

