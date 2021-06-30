Daily Dividend Report: GLW,MKC,GIS,SCHN,MSM

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on Aug. 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors of McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share on its common stocks, payable July 26, 2021 to shareholders of record July 12, 2021. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $1.36 per share represents an increase of 10% over the annual dividend of $1.24 per share paid in fiscal year 2020. This is the 97th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable August 2, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 9, 2021. The current quarterly dividend rate represents a 4 percent increase from the $0.49 per share rate paid a year ago. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 122 years.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, payable July 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 12, 2021. Schnitzer has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in November 1993.

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY, a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations products and services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.75 per share. The $0.75 dividend is payable on July 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 13, 2021. The ex-dividend date is July 12, 2021.

