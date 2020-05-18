Daily Dividend Report: GL,FFG,HPQ,EXR,JKHY

Globe Life announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.1875 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on July 6, 2020. The dividend will be paid on July 31, 2020.

FBL Financial Group today announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share to owners of Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

The HP board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1762 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend, the third in HP's fiscal year 2020, is payable on July 1, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2020. HP has approximately 1.4 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share on the common stock of the Company for the second quarter 2020. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2020.

Jack Henry & Associates today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.43 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on June 12, 2020, to stockholders of record as of May 28, 2020. At May 13, 2020, there were 76,615,436 shares of the common stock outstanding.

