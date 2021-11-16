Daily Dividend Report: GIS,WM,BAX,AFL,PEG,VSH

The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable February 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2022. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 123 years.

Waste Management today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.575 per share payable Dec. 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on Dec. 3, 2021.

Baxter International, a leading global medical products company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 3, 2021. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.12 per share of common stock.

Aflac today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the first quarter dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 16, 2022. This represents a 21.2% increase over the previously declared fourth quarter dividend. Commenting on the announcement, Aflac Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos said: "I am pleased with the Board's action to increase the first quarter 2022 dividend. We treasure our record of 39 consecutive years of dividend increases, and our dividend track record is supported by the strength of our capital and cash flows. We remain committed to maintaining strong capital ratios on behalf of our policyholders and balance this financial strength with tactical capital deployment."

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.51 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the fourth quarter of 2021. Public Service Enterprise Group is a publicly traded diversified energy company. All dividends for the fourth quarter are payable on or before December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Vishay Intertechnology, one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock and Class B common stock, a 5% increase over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 7, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

