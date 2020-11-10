Daily Dividend Report: GIS,PRU,AVA,WPM,ESI

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable February 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 8, 2021. The current quarterly dividend rate represents a 4 percent increase from the $0.49 per share rate paid a year ago. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 122 years.

Prudential Financial announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share of Common Stock, payable on December 17, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2020.

Avista's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share on the company's common stock. The common stock dividend is payable Dec. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 3, 2020. The declaration of dividends is at the sole discretion of the board of directors. The board considers the level of dividends on a regular basis, taking into account numerous factors, including financial results, business strategies, and economic and competitive conditions.

Wheaton Precious Metals is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its fourth quarterly cash dividend payment for 2020 of $0.12 per common share, a 20% increase relative to the prior period dividend. The fourth quarterly cash dividend for 2020 of gross $0.12 will be paid to holders of record of Wheaton Precious Metals common shares as of the close of business on November 25, 2020 and will be distributed on or about December 10, 2020 with an ex-dividend trading date anticipated to be December 8, 2020.

Element Solutions announced today that its board has declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the company's common stock. The declared dividend will be paid on December 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2020.

