Daily Dividend Report: GIS,FMAO,T,MKC,CAC

The General Mills board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, payable August 1, 2022, to shareholders of record July 8, 2022. This represents a 6 percent increase from the previous quarterly rate of $0.51 per share. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 123 years.

The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of $2.69 billion at March 31, 2022, today announced that it has approved the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. In addition, the Board declared a special one-time cash dividend of $0.0125 to honor F&M's 125th anniversary. The second quarter dividend and special one-time cash dividend are payable on July 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 8, 2022.

The board of directors of AT&T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2022, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on July 11, 2022.

The Board of Directors of McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on its common stocks, payable July 25, 2022 to shareholders of record July 11, 2022. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $1.48 per share represents an increase of 9% over the annual dividend of $1.36 per share paid in fiscal year 2021. This is the 98th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

Gregory A. Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National, announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 3.60% based on the June 27, 2022 closing price of the Company's common stock at $44.48 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GIS,FMAO,T,MKC,CAC

