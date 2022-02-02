Gilead Sciences today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 2.8% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2022. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.695 per share payable April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022, representing an increase of 10.3% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable March 10, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on February 14, 2022.

Electronic Arts has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2022.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, a 12.5% increase versus the company's previous quarterly common stock dividend of $0.24. The dividend will be payable on March 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on Feb. 28, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GILD,SYK,ROK,EA,GLW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.