GFL Environmental today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a 10% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's subordinate voting and multiple voting shares. The regular quarterly cash dividend, which increases from US$0.011 per share to US$0.012 per share, will be paid on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2022.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share payable July 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 10, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per ordinary share, or $2.68 annualized. The dividend is payable June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 3, 2022. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 9, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 19, 2022.

H.B. Fuller today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.1675 per share of common stock to $0.19 per share of common stock, payable on May 5, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2022. This represents a 13% increase over the prior quarterly dividend and marks the 53rd consecutive year in which the Company has increased its dividend.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GFL,ADP,TT,LH,FUL

