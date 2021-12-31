Daily Dividend Report: GFED,FNLC,ARR

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, the holding company for Guaranty Bank, today announces a dividend per common share of $0.15 for its fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. The dividend will be payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2022.]

The First Bancorp, the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share. This fourth quarter dividend is payable January 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2022. Based on the December 29, 2021 closing price of $31.70 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.28 per share translates to a yield of 4.04%. "The First Bancorp has performed very well in 2021 with record earnings being reported through the first nine months of the year," remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "I'm pleased that the Company's Board of Directors continues to share this success with our shareholders in the form of a generous cash dividend."

Earlier this week ARMOUR Residential REIT announced guidance on the January 2022 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock, which maintains the current monthly dividend rate of $0.10 per Common share. The dividend will be paid on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 18, 2022.

