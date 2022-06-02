The board of directors of General Dynamics today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 5, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable September 12, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 15, 2022.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share of beneficial interest for the second quarter of 2022. This dividend will be paid on July 28, 2022, to common shareholders of record as of July 14, 2022.

Alamos Gold today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.025 per common share. The Company has paid dividends for 13 consecutive years during which time $264 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, including $27 million thus far in 2022. This includes 1.0 million shares repurchased under the normal course issuer bid in May 2022 at a cost of $7.4 million, or $7.42 per share.

The Board of Directors of SEI Investments on June 1, 2022 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.40 per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on June 13, 2022, with a payment date of June 22, 2022. The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company also approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $200 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $264 million.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GD,ROK,PMT,AGI,SEIC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.