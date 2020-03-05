Daily Dividend Report: GD,HES,VZ,AMGN,PM

The board of directors of General Dynamics today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 8, 2020, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2020. This is the 23rd consecutive annual dividend increase authorized by the General Dynamics board, and represents a 7.8% increase over last year's dividend.

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on March 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2020.

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 61.50 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous two quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 1, 2020, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2020.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.60 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2020, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.17 per common share, payable on April 9, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 20, 2020.

