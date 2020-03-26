Daily Dividend Report: GCBI,CPB,CIO,CBVF,WOR

Glacier Bancorp's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on March 25, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share. The Company has declared 140 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times. The dividend is payable on April 16, 2020, to owners of record on April 7, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.35 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable April 27, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business April 9, 2020.

City Office REIT announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly dividend amount of $0.15 per share of common stock and common unit of partnership interest for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend will be payable on April 24, 2020 to all stockholders and operating partnership unitholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2020.

CVB Financial announced an eighteen cent per share cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2020. The dividend was approved at the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on March 25, 2020. The dividend will be payable on or about April 22, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 8, 2020.

The board of directors of Worthington Industries has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend is payable on June 29, 2020, to shareholders of record June 15, 2020. Worthington has paid a quarterly dividend since it became a public company in 1968.

