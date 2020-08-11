Daily Dividend Report: GARS,BR,HAL,HEES,DX

Garrison Capital, a business development company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and three months ended June 30, 2020. Net investment income for the first quarter was $1.8 million, or $0.11 per share, and the net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $2.7 million, or $0.17 per share. The Company's Board of Directors declared a third quarter distribution of $0.05 per share payable on September 25, 2020 to stockholders of record as of September 11, 2020.

On August 10, 2020, Broadridge's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share payable on October 5, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 15, 2020. This declaration reflects the Board's approval of an increase in the annual dividend amount by 6% from $2.16 to $2.30 per share, subject to the discretion of the Board to declare quarterly dividends. With this increase, the Company's annual dividend has increased for the 14th consecutive year since becoming a public company in 2007.

Halliburton announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2020 third quarter dividend of four and one-half cents a share on the Company's common stock payable on September 23, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2020.

H&E Equipment Services today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend to be paid to its stockholders. The Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock to be paid on September 11, 2020 for stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 28, 2020.

Dynex Capital, announced today the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for August 2020. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 21, 2020.

