Daily Dividend Report: FTV,GBDC,LNT,KBH,OHI

Fortive announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of its common stock, payable on June 26, 2020 to common stockholders of record on May 29, 2020. Although Fortive expects to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, any subsequent declaration of dividends, including the amount, the record dates and the payment dates for any such future dividend payments, is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Golub Capital BDC, announced today that on April 9, 2020 GBDC's Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.29 per share, payable on June 29, 2020 to holders of record as of June 9, 2020.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share payable on May 15, 2020, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2020. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 298 consecutive quarters since 1946.

The board of directors of KB Home has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.09 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on May 21, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2020.

Omega Healthcare Investors announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a common stock dividend of $0.67 per share. The common stock dividend is payable Friday, May 15, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

