Daily Dividend Report: FMC,MOS,STT,MRVL,EQR

FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 53 cents per share, a 10% increase, payable on January 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021. This is the fourth consecutive year FMC has increased its dividend. The company remains committed to growing the dividend at or above the rate of earnings growth moving forward.

The Mosaic Company announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2022.

State Street today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock, payable on January 13, 2022 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2022.

Marvell Technology, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on January 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 7, 2022.

Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 3, 2022.

