Daily Dividend Report: FMC, WAB, DRI, WPC, PNW

FMC (FMC) declared a regular quarterly dividend of 44 cents per share, payable on January 16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2019.

Wabtec Corporation (WAB) declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 12 cents per share, payable on February 21, 2020 to holders of record on February 7, 2020.

Darden's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2020.

W. P. Carey (WPC) reported that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.038 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.15 per share and marking W. P. Carey's 75th consecutive quarterly dividend increase since going public in 1998. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7825 per share of common stock, payable on Mar. 2, 2020, to shareholders of record on Feb. 3, 2020.

