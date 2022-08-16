Foot Locker, the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.40 per share, which will be payable on October 28, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 14, 2022.

Today the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2022.

Genuine Parts announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of eighty-nine and one-half cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record September 2, 2022.

Teradyne today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on September 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2022.

The Gap announced today its board of directors has authorized a third quarter fiscal year 2022 dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on or after October 26, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 5, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FL,WHR,GPC,TER,GPS

