Daily Dividend Report: FLO,MDT,XEL,TMO,STT

Flowers Foods, producer of Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, an increase of 5.3% over the same quarter last year. This is the 71st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company and is payable on June 19, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 5, 2020. This action increases the annualized dividend rate to $0.80 per share from $0.76 per share at this time last year.

Medtronic announced that on May 20, 2020, the Medtronic board of directors approved an increase in Medtronic's cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, raising the quarterly amount to $0.58 per ordinary share. This would translate into an annual amount of $2.32 per ordinary share, an increase from the prior $2.16. Today's announcement marks the 43rd consecutive year of an increase in the dividend payment for Medtronic, a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Including today's increase, Medtronic's dividend per share has grown over 50 percent over the past 5 years and has grown at a 17 percent compounded annual growth rate over the past 43 years.

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 43 cents per share. The dividends are payable July 20, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

State Street today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock, payable on July 16, 2020 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2020.

