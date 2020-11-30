Daily Dividend Report: FISI,CIZN,XIN,ARR

Financial Institutions, parent company of Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, Courier Capital and HNP Capital, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per outstanding common share. The Company also announced dividends of $0.75 per share on its Series A 3% preferred stock and $2.12 per share on its Series B-1 8.48% preferred stock. All dividends are payable January 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 21, 2020.

Citizens Holding announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2020. "Today we are announcing our fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.24 per share," said Greg L. McKee, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This dividend will bring the total dividend for 2020 to $0.96 per share of common stock."

Xinyuan Real Estate, an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and also in other countries, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020 of US$0.0125 per common share, or US$0.025 per American Depositary Share, which will be payable before January 8, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2020.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, today announced the December 2020 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock. They approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per outstanding common share. The dividends are payable December 29, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020.

