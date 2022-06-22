Freeport-McMoRan announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on August 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2022. These dividends are being paid consistent with FCX's performance-based payout framework, which includes a base and variable dividend, announced in November 2021.

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter dividend will be payable on July 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record on July 6, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Fulton Financial has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2022.

ServisFirst Bancshares, the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on June 21, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on July 8, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2022.

THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its June 21, 2022 meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on July 19, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FCX,CUZ,FULT,SFBS,THO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.